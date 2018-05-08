Logo


TWO ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES IN GLASGOW

on 08/05/2018

On 07-30-2018, Officer Dave Houchens had been patrolling the area of Happy Valley Road when he made contact with a vehicle sitting in the parking lot of The Houchens Store. Officer Houchens made contact with Kelly Thomas and Dillion Shillingburg , both were inside the vehicle where he detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from within that vehicle. Thomas admitted to having beer inside of a cup that she was holding.

Officer Houchens received consent to search of the vehicle and located Methamphetamine, straw containing meth residue and Marijuana.

Dillon Shillingburg (age 24) was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

Kelly Thomas (age 29) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Of Marijuana, Possession Drug Paraphernalia, Possession Of Open Alcohol Beverage Container In Motor Vehicle Prohibited.

Both were arrested by Officer Dave Houchens, assisted by Officer Mason Wethington and Officer Steven Shields.

