TWO CAR COLLISION IN GLASGOW LEAVES ONE IN THE HOSPITAL

on 04/14/2018 |

On Thursday, 56 year old Ruley Hutchinson, of Cave City, was traveling eastbound on Veteran’s Outer Loop and was making a left hand turn onto North Jackson Hwy. Hutchinson told GPD that his light was yellow and as he made the turned, he came into the pathway of a 2004 Toyota driven by 27-year-old Shanti Jessie, of Edmonton, who was traveling westbound.

Hutchinson along with two juvenile passengers were not injured.

Jessie had to be extracted from her vehicle by Glasgow Fire Dept. and was transported to T.J. Sampson Hospital by the Barren/Metcalfe EMS for her injuries.

The accident was investigated by Officer Elliott Taylor and he was assisted by Glasgow Fire Dept., Barren/Metcalfe EMS.

