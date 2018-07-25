TWO CAVE CITY RESIDENTS ARRESTED ON DRUG CHARGES

on 07/25/2018 |

On the afternoon of Tuesday, July 24th, 2018 at approximately 2232 hours officers with the Cave City Police Department were dispatched to the area of 601 Old Bardstown Road in reference to a suspicious vehicle.

Upon Officer Johnson’s arrival a white pickup truck was observed with no lights on and the passenger door standing open at the end of a long driveway. Officer Johnson turned on the emergency take down lights, at which point a male subject, identified as Tracy Wright of Cave City, fled from the passenger side of the vehicle on foot. Officer Johnson pursued Wright. Officer Johnson then placed Wright under arrest.

During the foot pursuit Wright ran to the residence of 601 Old Bardstown Road where a female, identified as Heather Lyons of Cave City, was standing outside. After placing Wright in handcuffs officers observed a crown royal bag on the ground next to the two subjects. The bag contained marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Neither subject claimed ownership of the bag or its contents. Both Wright and Lyons were placed under arrest. Officers then requested consent to search Lyons’ purse, to which she declined. Officer Reynolds then deployed K-9 Jax, who indicated a positive alert on the purse. During a search of the purse suspected methamphetamine was located. Officers were also given verbal consent to search the vehicle where a marijuana blunt was located. Both were arrested and transported to the Barren County Detention Center where they were lodged.

Wright was served with two outstanding arrest warrants along with charges of Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Deg (on foot), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess, Poss of Marijuana, Menacing and Tampering With Physical Evidence.

Lyons was charged with Poss of Marijuana, Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Methamphetamine), Drug Paraphernalia-Buy/Possess and Tampering With Physical Evidence. Officer Johnson was assisted on the scene by Officer Reynolds, K-9 Officer Jax and Kentucky State Trooper Lowe.