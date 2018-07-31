Two Deny Ownership Of Needle And Meth-Both Jailed

on 07/31/2018 |

On Sunday, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to Garmon Avenue in reference to a male subject that had an active warrant for his arrest. Upon arrival, officers made contact with Joshua Miller who was getting inside of a vehicle that was parked in the driveway and another subject identified as Lindsey Reeder who was sitting inside of the driver’s seat.

Lt. Col. Turcotte confirmed that Miller had two outstanding warrants for his arrest and also located a needle that was inside of his pocket, along with a clear baggie that contained Methamphetamine inside of the vehicle. Both Miller and Reeder denied ownership of the Methamphetamine.

Joshua Miller (age 26) of Glasgow Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 2nd Offense (Methamphetamine), Possession Drug Paraphernalia and served two arrest warrants for Failure To Appear.

Lindsey Reeder (age 24) of Bowling Green Ky., was arrested and charged with Possession Control Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine).

Both arrest were made by Lt. Col. Guy Turcotte.