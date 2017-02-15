TWO FATAL ACCIDENTS ON MONDAY

Bowling Green Police responded to the 900 block of Lovers Lane for a collision at 5:48 P.M. on 02/13/2017. It was determined a passenger vehicle operated by 67 year old Lois J. Hancock of Bowling Green was traveling West on Lovers Lane when she veered into Eastbound traffic, striking 2 other vehicles in the Eastbound lane. Hancock was transported to the Medical Center and later airlifted to Vanderbilt where she died early this morning. The occupants of the other 2 vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene. The Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is currently investigating the cause of the collision.

Bowling Green Police responded to the 700 block of Plum Springs Loop for a collision at 6:55 P.M. on 02/13/3017. It was determined a vehicle operated by 59 year old Geoffrey Biggers of Bowling Green was traveling in the on Plum Springs Loop when he left the roadway, striking the railroad bridge and a telephone pole. Upon arrival, officers performed life saving measures until EMS arrived as Biggers was unresponsive. Biggers was then transported to the Medical Center where he later died. The Accident Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is currently investigating the cause of the collision.