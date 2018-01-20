TWO MARYLAND BROTHERS PLEAD GUILTY TO SEVERAL COUNTS OF WIRE FRAUD

on 01/20/2018 |

Two Maryland brothers pleaded guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud in United States District Court this week.

According to the plea agreements, between November 2014 and April 2016, 29 year old Daniel Archer and 28 year old Matthew Archer, devised a scheme in which prospective victims were contacted by emails and telephone calls and told that they had won hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars in a lottery scheme. Specifically, victims were told in emails and telephone calls that they had to pay taxes, fees, and other amounts up front before they could receive their winnings. Money paid to the brothers was never returned and no winnings were ever sent.

The US Attorney’s Office says the scheme caused a substantial financial hardship to several victims, including one in Warren County, who suffered a loss of over $164,000.

Under the plea agreement, the defendants agreed to pay over $728,000 in restitution If they had been convicted at trial, they could have been sentenced to up to 400 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled in late April.