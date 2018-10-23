TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR STEALING THREE CASES OF BUD LIGHT

on 10/23/2018 |

On Sunday, the Glasgow Police Department arrested Tiras L. Mitchell, age 21 of Cave City on Charges of Theft By Unlawful Taking, Failure To Maintain Insurance, Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree in a motor vehicle, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree of a Police Officer, Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree, and Reckless Driving. According to the citation, Officer Wright with the GPD was dispatched to at least two subject who had stolen three cases of beer from the Circle K Food Store on Columbia Avenue driving a Silver Dodge Durango. When attempting to stop the vehicle, it sped off at a high rate of speed turning onto Park Avenue, Mcgraw, Humble Avenue, then East Main Street and then crashed into a guard rail. Mitchell and a passenger in the vehicle, Thomas Dilley, age 28 of Glasgow, were taken into custody and transported to hospital for treatment and later released and lodged in the Barren County Jail. Assisting Officer Wright was Officer Morrison, who later charged Dilley with Theft By Unlawful Taking. Three cases of Bud Light were seized and according to the citation, the vehicle reached speeds of 80 mph on city streets.