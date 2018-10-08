Logo


TWO MEN ARRESTED FOR TRAILER THEFT and METH

on 08/10/2018 |

On Monday at approximately 6:29 pm, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office stopped a 1997 Dodge pickup truck on Finney Road in reference to a stolen trailer investigation. During the investigation deputies located multiple small baggies and a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine on the side of the roadway that was believed to have been thrown out by the vehicles occupants.

While conducting a search of the vehicle, deputies located a baggie containing suspected methamphetamine inside a cigarette pack in the front seat of the vehicle.


The driver of the vehicle, Joshua Miller 33 of Scottsville was arrested and charged with No registration Plates, Failure of Owner to Maintain Required Insurance, Operating on a Suspended or Revoked License, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, 1st offense Methamphetamine.

A Passenger Robert Shirley 31 of Glasgow was also arrested and charged with Tampering with Physical Evidence, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Possession of a Controlled Substance 1st degree, 2nd offense- Methamphetamine.

