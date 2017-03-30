TWO MEN ARRESTED, ONE SHOT, AFTER BREAKING INTO JUVENILE’S HOME

In the early morning hours of March 19th, KSP received a request for assistance from the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a residence on Rocky Hill School Road in reference to a male subject that had been shot after unlawfully entering a home.

Two adult male subjects went to the residence on Rocky Hill Road to confront a juvenile male. While at the residence they gained entry unlawfully into the residence where they had a confrontation with the 17 year old juvenile. At this point the juvenile retrieved a shotgun and fired it at one of the male subjects, striking him in the abdomen.

The adult male subjects left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival but were later located at the Medical Center in Bowling Green. 28 year old Aaron Miller of Brownsville, the man who was not shot, was arrested and lodged in the Hart County Jail where he was charged with Burglary 1st Degree.

The second man Burton A. Houchin (51) of Brownsville was released from the Medical Center yesterday and was arrested on a warrant for Burglary 1st Degree.

KSP says the investigation is ongoing.