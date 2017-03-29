TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN ALLEN COUNTY LEADS TO FATALITY

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a two vehicle injury collision yesterday morning at approx. 6:13 am on US 231 near the intersection of Dry Ridge Road in Allen County that involved a passenger car and moped that resulted in a fatality.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Jennifer Meador (26) of Scottsville was operating a 2008 Acura passenger car and was traveling northbound in the left lane on US 231 when she changed lanes into the right lane and struck the rear of a moped that was being operated by Joel Threatt (32) of Scottsville, who was northbound in the right lane. Mr. Threatt was ejected from the moped after being struck.

Mr. Threatt was transported from the scene by Allen County EMS and was taken to the Medical Center in Scottsville where he was then airlifted to the TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital by the Nashville Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ms. Meador was not injured in the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing and being conducted by Master Trooper Tomie Walters. No other details are available for release at this time.