TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN HART COUNTY RESULTS IN FATALITY

on 08/15/2018 |

The Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call of an injury collision involving two passenger vehicles on Tuesday, August 14 at 8:19PM. The collision had occurred near the 4300 block of South Dixie Highway (US 31W) in Hart County. Post 3 Troopers responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Hailey Wilson (18) of Munfordville, was operating a 2016 Dodge passenger car while traveling southbound on US 31W. Wilson’s vehicle crossed the yellow center line of the roadway into the path of travel of Michael D. Riggs (50) also of Munfordville, who was operating a 1992 GMC pickup traveling northbound. Upon impact, Riggs’ vehicle left the east side of the roadway and caught fire. Michael Riggs was pronounced deceased on scene by the Hart County Coroner, Reggie Pettit. Hailey Wilson was airlifted to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by Trooper Daniel Priddy. He was assisted on the scene by Post 3 Troopers, Hart County EMS, Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County Coroner, Horse Cave, Bonnieville, and Munfordville Fire Departments, and Air Methods. No further information is available for release at this time.