Two Vehicle Injury Collision Involving a Tractor Trailer

Munfordville, KY (March 13, 2017)- The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green received a call of a two vehicle injury collision at approx. 4:25 am this morning on Interstate 65 at the 64 mile marker northbound in Hart County that involved a van and a tractor trailer.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Adalberto Quezada (32) of Miami, Florida was operating a 2008 Volvo semi-truck and trailer and was traveling northbound on Interstate 65 when he approached a northbound 2004 Dodge cargo van that was being operated by George Meyer (39) of Kissimmee, Florida. Quezada failed to realize that the van was traveling under the speed limit due to a mechanical issue and attempted to avoid a collision, but when he steered to the left he struck the rear left bumper of the van with the right front bumper of the semi. Quezada then continued around the left of Meyer’s vehicle where he was unable to maintain control and went off the right side of the roadway. The semi-truck and trailer then struck the guardrail and went over an embankment and overturned on to its side.

Mr. Quezada was transported by the Hart County EMS to the Medical Center at Caverna where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Mr. Meyer and his four passengers were not injured in the collision.

The right lane of Interstate 65 northbound at the 64 mile marker was closed for nearly 7 hours while crews worked to clean up the collision.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Master Trooper Jonathan McChesney. He was assisted on the scene by Munfordville Police Department, Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County EMS, Munfordville Fire and Rescue, Kentucky Highway Department, and the Hart County DES. No other details are available for release at this time.