TWO VEHICLE INJURY COLLISION ON I-65

on 08/11/2017 |

The Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call today at 11:14 a.m. of a two vehicle injury collision, which had occurred southbound on Interstate 65 near the 24 mile marker.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Justin Ferguson (22) of Huntington, West Virginia was operating a 2004 Lexus passenger car in the center lane of the interstate and attempted to merge into the left lane of travel. An uninvolved vehicle was occupying the left lane at the time of the merge, and Ferguson steered right to avoid the collision. Ferguson’s vehicle then entered into a clockwise spin, rotating back into the center lane in front of a 2003 Peterbilt Semi truck being operated by Gerardo Garcia (56) of Chicago, Illinois. The two vehicles collided near the center lane.

Justin Ferguson was transported via EMS to the Medical Center Hospital in Bowling Green for treatment of injuries sustained in the collision. All other involved parties were uninjured.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Trooper Ashcon Karbasi. He was assisted on the scene by Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Bowling Green Fire Department, and Medical Center EMS.