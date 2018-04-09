TWO-YEAR-OLD PRONOUNCED DEAD FROM ACCIDENTAL SHOOTING

on 09/04/2018 |

This morning around 8:45am, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to 223 Buck Creek Road (Amish Residence) in reference to an accidental shooting. After arriving, it was determined that a two year old child was shot by a juvenile sibling by accident while the sibling was handling a loaded rifle. The children had been sent upstairs to get some items for their parent prior to the incident taking place. The two year old was pronounced dead at the scene.