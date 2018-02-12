Twyla F. Lawrence

Survivors include 2 daughters, Julie Garrett (Tommy) of Austin and Kim Hauser (Kent) of Santa Claus, IN; 1 Granddaughter, Devon Loudon (Josh) of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren, Corbin McGuire, Rebecca & Victoria Loudon all of Glasgow; 4 sisters, Louise Carter of IN, Agnes Jones of Glasgow, Noxie Beatty of Bowling Green and Elaine Lawrence (Michael) of Smith Grove; 1 brother, Howard Furlong (Clorine) of Smith Grove; Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lawrence and a sister, Wanda Smith.
A private gravesite service will be held for Mrs. Lawrence. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
