Twyla F. Lawrence

on 12/02/2018 |
Twyla F. Lawrence, of Glasgow, KY, died Saturday December 1, 2018 at the Diversicare nursing home in Glasgow. She was born in Glasgow the daughter of the late Roy Furlong and Pearl Houchens Furlong. She was a beautician, homemaker and attended the Oak Forrest Baptist Church.

Survivors include 2 daughters, Julie Garrett (Tommy) of Austin and Kim Hauser (Kent) of Santa Claus, IN; 1 Granddaughter, Devon Loudon (Josh) of Glasgow; 3 great grandchildren, Corbin McGuire, Rebecca & Victoria Loudon all of Glasgow; 4 sisters, Louise Carter of IN, Agnes Jones of Glasgow, Noxie Beatty of Bowling Green and Elaine Lawrence (Michael) of Smith Grove; 1 brother, Howard Furlong (Clorine) of Smith Grove; Several nieces and nephews also survive. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Lawrence and a sister, Wanda Smith.

A private gravesite service will be held for Mrs. Lawrence. A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

 

