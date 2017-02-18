Ty Hunter Carver, ten-week-old infant son of Ashley Brooke White and Dylan Shane Carver, departed this life on Thursday, February 16, 2017 in Nashville, TN. He was born on November 25, 2016 in Bowling Green, KY.

Besides his parents, he leaves to honor his memory— two brothers and a sister, David Remington Shane Carver, Liam Houston White both of Brownsville, KY and Aubree Ann Caver of Bowling Green, KY; grandparents, Amy Reece White and Brad and Angel White all of Brownsville, KY and Tami Jo Carver of Scottsville, KY; great grandparents, Denise and Mike Johnson of Mammoth Cave, KY, Roy and Dawn White of Brownsville, KY and Shirley Faye Carver of Lucas, KY; great-great grandmother, Geneva Jo Ashley of Brownsville, KY; two uncles, Austin White of Brownsville, KY and David Ryan Payne of Scottsville, KY; two aunts, Whitney Brooke Caver of Scottsville, KY and Jordan Newton (Sean) of Leitchfield, KY and many great aunts, great uncles and cousins. He was also preceded in death by great grandparents, Bobbie White and David Carver.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Ty Hunter Carver Memorial Fund, c/o Patton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 326, Brownsville, KY 42210.

VISITATION

1 – 2:30 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

3 pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017

Cub Creek Cemetery