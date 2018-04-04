Logo


U OF L HIRES 18TH UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT

on 04/04/2018 |

University of Louisville hires Bendapudi as new president
By BRUCE SCHREINER, Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The University of Louisville on Tuesday hired Neeli Bendapudi as its next president as the school looks to move beyond a scandal-plagued recent past.
Bendapudi, provost and executive vice chancellor at the University of Kansas, was introduced as U of L’s 18th president after her selection was unanimously approved by the school’s trustees.
Bendapudi said the school has a bright future and said she looks forward to meeting with students, faculty and staff. She also addressed the school’s recent problems, which led to James Ramsey’s departure as U of L president in 2016.
“I thought I was looking at a diamond with some mud smeared on it,” Bendapudi said of U of L.
Asked at a news conference how the university can avoid future scandals, she spoke of creating a culture of trust and openness.
“People talk a good game, but what will you allow to happen under your watch,” she said.
J. David Grissom, chairman of U of L’s board of trustees, said the search firm that assisted trustees identified Bendapudi as “a rising star.”
“She simply blew us away,” Grissom said of trustees’ meetings with her. “She has so much enthusiasm and background and passion.”
Grissom praised her skills as a “community builder,” and said trustees will look to her to “help create, restore and strengthen” relationships on campus and in the community.
Bendapudi is expected to start at U of L on May 15. She has held her current position at KU since May 2016 and previously served as that school’s business school dean. Prior to her tenure at KU, she taught at Ohio State University.
Greg Postel has been serving as U of L’s interim president since early 2017.

