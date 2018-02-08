Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

UK WELCOMES FIRST MEDICAL CLASS AT NEW BOWLING GREEN CAMPUS

on 08/02/2018 |

UK welcoming first medical class at Bowling Green campus

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky College of Medicine is welcoming its first class to its new Bowling Green campus.

The school says in a statement that it will welcome 30 first-year medical students on Aug. 3 with a white coat ceremony at Western Kentucky University’s Van Meter Hall.

UK partnered with The Medical Center and WKU to expand its medical school to Warren County and surrounding communities in south-central and western Kentucky. The partnership aims to help alleviate the region’s physician shortage and allow Western’s faculty access to medical research opportunities.

Medical school students will attend classes in Bowling Green on the campus of The Medical Center. The medical degree will be conferred by UK, and a certain number of slots in the program will be available first to WKU students.

 

 

Recent Posts

No Responses to “UK WELCOMES FIRST MEDICAL CLASS AT NEW BOWLING GREEN CAMPUS”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the DayGARY WILSON

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
83°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/02 20%
High 83° / Low 65°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Friday 08/03 20%
High 88° / Low 66°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/04 20%
High 90° / Low 68°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.