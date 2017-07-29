Logo


UNEMPLOYMENT RAISES IN 96 COUNTIES FROM JUNE 2016 TO JUNE 2017

on 07/29/2017

Unemployment rates rose in 96 Kentucky counties between June 2016 and June 2017 according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.8 percent. Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 18 percent. In contrast to the monthly national and state data, unemployment statistics for counties are not seasonally adjusted. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 5.7 percent for June 2017, and 4.5 percent for the nation.

When it comes to this year versus last year in local unemployment numbers, an increase was seen across the board. Monroe, Allen, Hart, Metcalfe and Cumberland Counties all saw an increase of less than ½ of 1%. Barren, Edmonson, Warren and Simpson all came in under 1%.

