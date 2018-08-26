Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

UNEMPLOYMENT RATES FELL IN 110 KENTUCKY COUNTIES FROM JULY 2017 TO 2018

on 08/26/2018 |

Unemployment rates fell in 110 Kentucky counties between July 2017 and July 2018 and rose in 10 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Campbell County, 3.6 percent; Boone and Kenton counties, 3.7 percent each; Fayette, Oldham and Scott counties, 3.8 percent each; Jessamine County, 4 percent; and Allen and Simpson counties, 4.2 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.8 percent. It was followed by Carter County, 9.7 percent; Elliott County, 9.4 percent; Wolfe County, 9.1 percent; Leslie County, 8.8 percent; Harlan County, 8.5 percent; Clay and Knott counties, 8.1 percent each; and Breathitt, Jackson, Lawrence and Owsley counties, 8 percent each

Recent Posts

No Responses to “UNEMPLOYMENT RATES FELL IN 110 KENTUCKY COUNTIES FROM JULY 2017 TO 2018”

Please Leave a Reply

CHECK OUT WCLUSPORTS.COM TO KEEP UP WITH ALL LOCAL SPORTS EVENTS, SCHEDULES, SCORES, AND MUCH MORE!

 


Person of the Day

CECIL AND BEV JONES

 

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS


Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
72°
Clear
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 08/26 20%
High 90° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 08/27 20%
High 91° / Low 70°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Tuesday 08/28 20%
High 90° / Low 71°
Clear
Wunderground.com

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.