UNEMPLOYMENT RATES FELL IN 110 KENTUCKY COUNTIES FROM JULY 2017 TO 2018

08/26/2018

Unemployment rates fell in 110 Kentucky counties between July 2017 and July 2018 and rose in 10 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.5 percent. It was followed by Campbell County, 3.6 percent; Boone and Kenton counties, 3.7 percent each; Fayette, Oldham and Scott counties, 3.8 percent each; Jessamine County, 4 percent; and Allen and Simpson counties, 4.2 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.8 percent. It was followed by Carter County, 9.7 percent; Elliott County, 9.4 percent; Wolfe County, 9.1 percent; Leslie County, 8.8 percent; Harlan County, 8.5 percent; Clay and Knott counties, 8.1 percent each; and Breathitt, Jackson, Lawrence and Owsley counties, 8 percent each