UNEMPLOYMENT RATES FELL IN 119 COUNTIES IN THE LAST YEAR

Unemployment rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between December 2015 and December 2016, according to the Kentucky Office of Employment and Training.

Oldham County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 2.9

Percent and Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 13.5 percent.

While numbers are still better than last year, all local counties did show an increase in unemployment rates. Barren, Edmonson, Hart, Allen, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Warren and Cumberland counties all showed an increase of .8 percent or less.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends

rather than actually to count people working.