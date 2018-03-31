Logo


UNEMPLOYMENT RATES FOR ALL COUNTIES IN KENTUCKY EXCEPT FOR METCALFE

on 03/31/2018

Unemployment rates fell in 119 Kentucky counties between February 2017 and February 2018 and rose in one (Metcalfe County), according to the Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics (KCEWS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.3 percent. It was followed by Fayette and Oldham counties, 3.5 percent each; Campbell, Marion, Scott, Shelby and Spencer counties, 3.7 percent each; and Boone and Washington counties, 3.8 percent each.

Magoffin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 15.2 percent. It was followed by Elliott County, 10.9 percent; Menifee County, 10.5 percent; Carter County, 10.1 percent; Lewis County, 9.8 percent; Wolfe County, 8.6 percent; Bath County, 8.4 percent; Lawrence County, 8.3 percent; and Jackson, Lee, Morgan and Owsley counties, 8.2 percent each.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.7 percent for February 2018, and 4.4 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

