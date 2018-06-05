Logo


UNEMPLOYMENT STATISTICS THIS YEAR COMPARED TO LAST YEAR

on 05/06/2018

Unemployment rates fell in all 120 Kentucky counties between March 2017 and March 2018, according to the Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics.

Statewide Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.% and the highest rate is 13/9% in Magoffin County.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.4 percent for March 2018, and 4.1 percent for the nation.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.

