UNITED WAY OF SOUTHERN KENTUCKY TO DONATE $25K TO HELP WITH BOWLING GREEN TEEN CENTER

on 08/25/2018 |

United Way of Southern Kentucky announced on August 20, 2018 at a Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green Board Meeting that it will be making a $25,000 investment into the Club’s new Teen Center. The $25,000 investment is made outside of United Way’s standard allocation of funding from campaign revenue and comes upon approval of the United Way Board of Directors.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green has placed a strategic focus on building a state-of-the-art Teen Center, creatively designed and fashioned by direct input from current teen members in an effort to solve our community’s challenge of engaging young men and women in meaningful, long lasting ways. The Teen Center will be the first of its kind in Warren County and will set a high standard of success, building not just a center but an after-hours home for teens that need a safe space, learning structure, and a place to belong.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bowling Green broke ground for the new Teen Center on June 18, 2018. The Teen Center serves young people ages 13 – 18 with a target population of those who are most at-risk, disconnected from resources, or living in underserved areas, though the Center is open to all youth. The Center will be around 4,500 square feet and able to serve up to 200 teenagers in the community. The Center will connect to the club’s existing building on 260 Scott Way and will also allow the club to offer extended hours. The goal is to have the center opened in either September or early October.

