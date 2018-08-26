UPCOMING TRAFFIC IMPACTS FOR WEEK OF AUGUST 31

on 08/26/2018 |

District 3 traffic impact report for August 27 through August 31

(Serving Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson, Todd, and Warren Counties)

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (Aug. 24, 2018) – The expected traffic impacts in District 3 for August 27 through August 31 are listed below. All work is subject to change. For more information checkout the new GoKY.ky.gov. Follow District 3 on Twitter @kytcdistrict3 and Facebook @kytcdistrict3 .

Interstate 65

Preparations for a major resurfacing project has started on I-65 in both directions from mile marker 35 to mile marker 44. Construction barrels have been placed on the shoulders as crews are working on drainage pieces. The actual milling and resurfacing is expected to start on Tuesday, September 4 and is expected to last a couple of months. Motorists need to slow down while traveling in this area. There will preparation work going in the area until the resurfacing project stats. There will be some lane closures next week from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. for prep work.

Natcher Parkway

Warren County between exit 6 and exit 7 – Major traffic impacts continue between exit 6 US 31-W Nashville Road and exit 7 US 68 Russellville Road. The Natcher Parkway is down to one lane in both directions in this section. Traffic has switched lanes in the northbound direction. The entrance ramps to the parkway will be a stop condition. Motorists must stop before entering the parkway. Motorists are urged to use caution. The project consists of extending several ramps on both interchanges, widening the bridge over the railroad track, bridge overlays and several other upgrades. This section is expected to be under construction until the end of the year. Wide loads of more than 10 feet must detour and are not allowed to travel on the Natcher Parkway between exit 6 and exit 7.

Butler County from the 34 to the 37 mile point – The parkway will be reduced to one lane in both directions as a pavement rehab project progresses. From mile point 22 to the 23 mile point the parkway will be reduced to one lane in the northbound direction. The speed limit has been lowered to 55 mph in these areas.

Butler County between exit 29 and 36 – The Natcher Parkway will be down to one lane with wide load restrictions in both directions between exit 29 and exit 36 in Butler County beginning Monday, August 6. Wide loads will be restricted to 10 feet or less. Any wide load more than 10 feet will need to detour at exit 29 for northbound and exit 36 for southbound.

The restriction is expected to remain in place for a month or longer. The restriction is necessary as crews are working on a Natcher Parkway rehab project to repair and resurface the roadway in this section.

Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway

(Barren/ Metcalfe Counties) – Work is to continue on a bridge maintenance contract on various bridges along the Louie B. Nunn Cumberland Parkway. The work will consist of cleaning, painting and applying a concrete coating to 28 bridges along the parkway. Expect lane closures to be in place at various bridges along the parkway and on the routes that pass beneath.

Allen County

KY 98 Brownsford Road- Work will continue on the KY 98 realignment project in the Durham Springs area. Majority of the work will still take place off the roadway and have little impact on KY 98 traffic. Stewart Road in Allen County will remain closed as part of the re-alignment project is expected to reopen at the end of August. The roadway will still be accessible for property access.

KY 98, KY 100 and KY 621- Crews will continue working on a bridge maintenance contract that will address multiple bridges over Barren River Lake. Temporary signals will be install and have traffic down to one lane across the bridges during working hours, the signals will be removed and traffic restored to normal outside of working hours. Motorist should expect small delays in the area due to the temporary signals during working hours.

Barren County

US 31-E North L. Roger Wells Road – Contractors are expected to work on a preventative maintenance resurfacing project that will extend north from South Fork Road (KY 2207) to Lexington Drive. The work for this project will be primarily completed at night between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Flaggers and/or lane closures will be present to maintain traffic through the nighttime working hours.

KY 255 Park City Bon Ayr Road– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project along KY 255 between US 68 extending north to the CSX railroad overpass, a distance of 4.98 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

KY 921 Thomerson Park Road– Contractors are expected to work on resurfacing project that along KY 921 between KY 87 extending north to KY 249, a distance of 3.83 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Butler County

KY 79 Russellville Road from the Logan/Butler Coount line extending to KY 3182 Richland Road – Maintenance crews will begin drainage repairs along this section of roadway. Motorists should anticipate a one-lane roadway controlled by flaggers and use caution through this work zone.

KY 340 Brooklyn Road (mile point 1-3) – A section from Adam Flener Road to T. Amos Road is open to traffic. A contractor will continue finish work with traffic controlled by flaggers when working.

KY 340 Oak Ridge Road (mile point 10-11) – A section between Brandon Rd and Dockery Ridge Rd is open to traffic. A contractor will continue finish work with traffic controlled by flaggers when working.

KY 1117 Provo Road – A section from mile point 8.3-8.5 is open to traffic. A contractor will continue finish work with traffic controlled by flaggers when working.

Edmonson County

South Main St. KY 70/KY 101 – Contractors are expected to work on a preventive maintenance project along KY 70/KY 101 between Washington Street (KY 2184) extending east to Brownsville Road (KY 3021), a distance of 0.66 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Chalybeate Road KY 101 – Contractors are expected to work on a preventive maintenance project along KY 101 from the Warren County line extending north towards KY 743, a distance of 0.424 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Brownsville Road KY 259 – Contractors are expected to work on a preventive maintenance project that will also improve roadside features along KY 259 from the Warren County line extending north towards KY 101, a distance of 8.84 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Brownsville Road KY 3021 – Contractors are expected to work on a resurfacing project that will also improve roadside features along KY 3021 from KY 259 extending north towards KY 259, a distance of 1.33 miles. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Logan County

US 431 Lewisburg Road from KY 3519 extending to the Muhlenberg County line – Contract crews will begin resurfacing this 10-mile section of road. Motorists should anticipate a one-lane roadway controlled by flaggers and use should caution through this work zone.

US 68/KY 80 between mile points 20-25 – A resurfacing project near Auburn in Logan County will continue this week. Motorists should expect lane closures and need to use caution while traveling in the area during resurfacing. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph. Signs and message boards have been placed to warn motorists.

Metcalfe County

US 68 Greensburg Road – Contractors are expected to continue work on a shoulder improvement project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on US 68. The project is 7.5 miles in length and begins at KY 1243 extending east to KY 70. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

KY 163 Tompkinsville Road – Contractors are expected to work on a project that will replace the bridge and approaches over Rogers Creek. The project is 0.5 miles in length and begins at Robertson Shaw Road extending north to Radford Martin Road. Motorists should be prepared for occasional delays due to flagging as earthwork operations resume.

KY 745 Mell Ridge Road – Contractors are expected to begin work on a preventative maintenance project that will improve roadside features and replace drainage structures on KY 745. The project is 5.1 miles in length and begins at US 68 extending north to the Green County line. Flaggers will be present to maintain traffic through the work zone.

Monroe County

Construction of the Tompkinsville Bypass will continue. Folks in the community will notice signs placed in advance of the construction zones. Since it is a new route, most of the construction will take place away from traffic; however, as construction progresses, some traffic impacts will occur particularly at intersections. Notice will be given as these impacts happen throughout the course of the project. Cloyd Road has been closed to through traffic indefinitely.

Simpson County

US 31-W Nashville Road- Paving operations are complete on this project. Crews will continue to be present putting the finishing touches on the project but most remaining work will take place of the roadway. Motorist should still use caution while traveling in the area.

KY 100 west from KY 1008 to Logan County line- Crews will be present to continue work on a resurfacing and curve improvement project in the area. Work will begin on base failure repairs as well as continue on pipe replacements and excavation for the project. Flaggers will be used at various stages of the project and motorist should use caution when traveling the area.

KY 585 Gold City Road-Crews will be present and working on pipe replacements in preparation for a resurfacing job from the Allen Simpson County line to KY 622. Flaggers will be present and traffic down to one lane during working hours.

Todd County

US 41 Dixie Bee Line Highway from KY 346 extending to the Christian County line – Contract crews will finish resurfacing operations along this 12-mile section of roadway. Motorists should anticipate a one-lane roadway controlled by flaggers and use caution through this work zone.

KY 1753 Elkton Trenton Road from KY 104 extending to KY 181- Contract crews will finish resurfacing operations along this section of roadway. Motorists should anticipate a one-lane roadway controlled by flaggers and use caution through this work zone.

Warren County

KY 2629 Old Scottsville Road – Base Failures will be completed today and they will have to settle out for a week so there should be little to no work going on out there next week but paving is scheduled to begin the following week.

KY 884 Three Springs Road – From KY 242 to KY 240 paving has begun and will finish up early next week.

KY 101 – A preventive maintenance project on KY 101 in Warren County is expected to begin tomorrow. A cape seal project will be completed to extend the life of the current pavement on KY 101 from the intersection with US 31-W (mile point 11.6) to the Edmonson County line (mile point 12.8). Motorists need to use slower speeds until the project is completed.

I-65 to US 31-W Connector– The contractor will continue working in the area to move towards the tie into US 31W. This tie in is scheduled to be done by the end of the year. Minor traffic impacts are expected.