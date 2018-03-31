UPDATE: 2 VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF VETERANS OUTER LOOP AND N. JACKSON HWY LEAVES 1 DEAD IN GLASGOW

on 03/31/2018 |

On 03-30-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a fatal injury accident at the intersection of North Jackson Hwy. and Veterans Outer Loop. Upon further investigation it was determined that a 2006 Chrysler 300 ( unit 1) operated by Christopher Aguero ( age 19) Glasgow Ky., was in the northbound turning lane of Veterans Outer loop and was going to make a left turn onto North Jackson Hwy.

Aguero stated that his turning light was flashing yellow and as he attempted to make the turn, he failed to see a 2016 Chevy Spark ( unit 2) operated by James Martin ( age 62) Glasgow Ky., traveling westbound on Veterans Outer Loop and pulled into the path of Martin.

As a result, Martin ( unit 2) was pronounced deceased at the scene , and Aguero ( unit 1) was not injured.

The accident was investigated by Officer Dave Houchens and Officer Steven Fields with the Glasgow Police Dept. They were assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Glasgow Fire Dept. , Barren County Emergency Management , State Hwy. Dept., Barren County Sheriff Dept.