Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

UPDATE: 2 VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF VETERANS OUTER LOOP AND N. JACKSON HWY LEAVES 1 DEAD IN GLASGOW

on 03/31/2018 |

On 03-30-2018, The Glasgow Police Dept. responded to a fatal injury accident at the intersection of North Jackson Hwy. and Veterans Outer Loop. Upon further investigation it was determined that a 2006 Chrysler 300 ( unit 1) operated by Christopher Aguero ( age 19) Glasgow Ky., was in the northbound turning lane of Veterans Outer loop and was going to make a left turn onto North Jackson Hwy.
Aguero stated that his turning light was flashing yellow and as he attempted to make the turn, he failed to see a 2016 Chevy Spark ( unit 2) operated by James Martin ( age 62) Glasgow Ky., traveling westbound on Veterans Outer Loop and pulled into the path of Martin.
As a result, Martin ( unit 2) was pronounced deceased at the scene , and Aguero ( unit 1) was not injured.
The accident was investigated by Officer Dave Houchens and Officer Steven Fields with the Glasgow Police Dept. They were assisted by Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Glasgow Fire Dept. , Barren County Emergency Management , State Hwy. Dept., Barren County Sheriff Dept.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “UPDATE: 2 VEHICLE ACCIDENT AT INTERSECTION OF VETERANS OUTER LOOP AND N. JACKSON HWY LEAVES 1 DEAD IN GLASGOW”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

Sharon Morrison 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Clear
Currently
60°
Clear
Clear
Saturday 03/31 20%
High 66° / Low 48°
Clear
Chance of Rain
Sunday 04/01 60%
High 51° / Low 38°
Chance of Rain
Chance of Rain
Monday 04/02 50%
High 60° / Low 54°
Chance of Rain
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« March 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
25
26
27
28
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
Sat 31

Easter Play at He’s Alive Community Church

March 31 @ 7:00 PM
Sun 01

Peters Creek Missionary Baptist Church Easter Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Glasgow Faith Church Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Pleasant Home Baptist Church Sunrise Service

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Easter Sunrise at Morrison Park Camp Meeting

April 1 @ 6:00 AM - 7:00 AM
Sun 01

Lick Branch Cumberland Presbyterian Church Easter Service

April 1 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Sun 01

Easter Services and Egg Hunt at Center United Methodist Church

April 1 @ 10:45 AM
Sun 01

Center United Methodist Church Easter services

April 1 @ 10:45 AM - 12:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.