Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

**UPDATE-ARREST HAS BEEN MADE**BCSO SEARCHING FOR “PERSON OF INTEREST” IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING OF A BARREN COUNTY WOMAN

on 12/06/2017 |

****UPDATE****

Just after 9:00pm last night dispatch received a call that Cody Bartley had returned to the residence on Oak Grove Church Road. After deputies arrived he was located in the neighbors yard and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Assault 1st degree Domestic Violence, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. The victim in the case was identified as Johnetta West 23. She is the girlfriend of Bartley. The two were currently staying at the residence at the time of the shooting.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for what they describe as “a person of interest” in the shooting of a Barren County woman.

Around 4:30 this afternoon, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Oak Grove Church Road in reference to a possible shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a female that had been shot twice.

The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged shooter had fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. The female victim was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

BCSO is currently searching for 28 year old Cody Bartley as a person of interest in this investigation. We ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Bartley to please contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771. After hours call the Barren Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center at 270-651-5151.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “**UPDATE-ARREST HAS BEEN MADE**BCSO SEARCHING FOR “PERSON OF INTEREST” IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING OF A BARREN COUNTY WOMAN”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

BARBARA DRUEN

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Partly Cloudy
Currently
34°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Wednesday 12/06 0%
High 50° / Low 29°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 12/07 10%
High 40° / Low 19°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Friday 12/08 0%
High 38° / Low 23°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.