UPDATE-ARREST HAS BEEN MADE**BCSO SEARCHING FOR “PERSON OF INTEREST” IN CONNECTION WITH THE SHOOTING OF A BARREN COUNTY WOMAN

on 12/06/2017 |

****UPDATE****

Just after 9:00pm last night dispatch received a call that Cody Bartley had returned to the residence on Oak Grove Church Road. After deputies arrived he was located in the neighbors yard and was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Assault 1st degree Domestic Violence, Wanton Endangerment 1st degree, and Tampering with Physical Evidence. The investigation into the circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation. The victim in the case was identified as Johnetta West 23. She is the girlfriend of Bartley. The two were currently staying at the residence at the time of the shooting.

The Barren County Sheriff’s Office is looking for what they describe as “a person of interest” in the shooting of a Barren County woman.

Around 4:30 this afternoon, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Oak Grove Church Road in reference to a possible shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a female that had been shot twice.

The Sheriff’s Office says the alleged shooter had fled the scene on foot prior to their arrival. The female victim was flown from the scene to the University of Louisville Hospital for treatment of her injuries.

BCSO is currently searching for 28 year old Cody Bartley as a person of interest in this investigation. We ask if anyone knows the whereabouts of Bartley to please contact the Barren County Sheriff’s Office at 270-651-2771. After hours call the Barren Metcalfe Emergency Communications Center at 270-651-5151.