***UPDATE***

Arrest Made for Woman Murdered in Bonnieville

Bonnieville, KY (March 15, 2017)- Early in the investigation of the shooting death of 27 year old Jennifer N. Hendricks that occurred in Hart County Tuesday night, a suspect was developed and Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 4 Elizabethtown located 47 year old David “Randy” Finley at a residence in Radcliff. When located hiding in the residence, Finley became combative and resisted, but was taken into custody.

It was determined prior to locating him that Finley had several outstanding warrants and was to be considered armed and dangerous. After being taken into custody, Finley was arrested for the warrants which included charges of Parole Violation, Assault 2nd Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, and various Theft charges. Finley was additionally charged with Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree (Police Officer), Assault 3rd Degree (Police Officer), Possession of Handgun by Convicted Felon, Resisting Arrest, and other various charges in reference to the incident that occurred when he was taken into custody.

Finley was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center where he was also charged with Murder in connection to the shooting death of 27 year old Jennifer Hendricks that occurred hours prior in Hart County.

The investigation is still ongoing and being led by Detective Wesley Medley. No other information is available for release at this time.

The Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green responded to the residence at 1317 Walnut Grove School Road just north of the city limits of Bonnieville in Hart County at approx. 9:33 pm Tuesday night in reference to a female that had been shot. KSP Troopers and Deputies with the Hart County Sheriff’s Department arrived on scene and located a female in the front yard dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The female has been identified as 27 year old Jennifer N. Hendricks of Upton, KY. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Hart County Coroner’s Office and will be taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville for an autopsy.

The investigation is being conducted as a Murder Investigation and still ongoing. It is being led by Detective Wesley Medley and he was assisted at the scene by other Troopers and Detectives of KSP Post 3, Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County Coroner’s Office, and Hart County EMS. No other details are available for release at this time.

