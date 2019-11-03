Logo


UPDATE: AUTHORITIES CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE BODY FOUND AT MAMMOTH CAVE PARK

on 03/11/2019

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Louisville Field Office, is working with the National Park Service to continue their investigation into a suspicious death at Zion Hill Cemetery near Park City Road in Mammoth Cave National Park.

At approximately 9:40 a.m., a person contacted the Barren County Glasgow Dispatch to report finding an unresponsive person laying in the cemetery. The Park City Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene and contacted the national park rangers at 10 a.m. regarding the deceased, a white female in her 20s.

Investigators cannot confirm the cause of death at this time and are awaiting the medical examiner’s report and various test results before additional information will be released. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The cemetery and surrounding area were closed for a number of hours on Monday while investigators gathered evidence into the incident.

