**UPDATE BCSO: PEDESTRIAN KILLED IN AFTERNOON ACCIDENT WAS A SMITHS GROVE WOMAN

on 07/22/2018 |

**UPDATE: From the Barren County Sheriff’s Office-

At approximately 1:14pm Friday, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 8000 block of New Bowling Green Road in reference to a vehicle verses pedestrian accident. Timothy Dick 54 of Columbia was traveling east in his 1993 Ford F250. Dick stated that he saw someone standing on the side of the roadway at a mailbox and as he got closer they started across the roadway. Dick stated he hit his horn and moved over partially off the roadway to avoid the pedestrian. The pedestrian, Barbara Goodall 73 of Smiths Grove continued across the roadway, striking the drivers side of the vehicle.

Goodall was pronounced dead a the scene by the Barren County Coroners Office. Dick was not injured in the accident.

——————————-

At approximately 1:14pm on Friday, the Barren County Sheriffs Office responded to a vehicle verses pedestrian accident on New Bowling Green Road.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was injured in the accident.

Pending family notification, further information will be released in the morning.

