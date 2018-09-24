Logo


UPDATE: BIOLOGICAL SON OF MAN WHO DROVE INTO HOUSE WAS INSIDE

on 09/24/2018 |

On Monday morning at approximately 9:31 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service reporting that a passenger car had struck the exterior of a residence located on South Jackson Highway. Post 3 uniformed troopers responded to the scene, along with members of the Hart County Sheriff’s Department and Hart County EMS.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Nicholas D. Smith (27) of Park City, KY was operating a 2017 Jeep sport utility vehicle when he drove his vehicle onto a front porch, striking the exterior of a residence located at 6975 South Jackson Highway. The home was occupied at the time of the incident, and the occupants established contact with Smith until law enforcement personnel arrived. Smith was not related to the home owners, however had a single relative inside the home.

***UPDATE***
According to the Citation from KSP, the homeowner, Larry Rayner was holding Smith down on the ground while he was screaming. Rayner told officers that the biological son of the man who drove into the house was inside. Rayner and his wife have full custody of the three-year-old boy. Rayner told officers that he believed the boy let Smith into the home and restrained him for fear that he would take the child.
***END OF UPDATE***

Upon law enforcement arrival, Smith was arrested on scene and charged with the following:

1.) Wanton Endangerment 1st degree (3 counts)

2.) Criminal Mischief 1st degree

3.) Criminal Trespassing 1st degree

4.) Operating motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, 2nd offense

5.) No operator’s license

Nicholas Smith was lodged at the Hart County Detention Center where he was cited for additional charges of Promoting Contraband 1st and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is being conducted by Trooper First Class Graham Rutherford. He was assisted on scene by the Hart County Sheriff’s Department and Hart County EMS. No further information is available for release at this time.

