UPDATE*** BODY FOUND – THE DIVE TEAM IS HEADED TO TAYLOR COUNTY

Body of the 18 year old has been found. More information will be available as it is re;eased, stay tuned to WCLU.

Dive Team is headed Taylor County.

Searching into the late night hours, KY Fish and Wildlife and Taylor County Search and Rescue have called in Barren County’s Dive Team to assist with the recovery of a teen who drowned on Sunday. The victim was an 18 year old male and law enforcement says he was swimming with a group of friends in a cove near Green River Lake State Park when he went under the water and never resurfaced. The young man’s name has not been released.