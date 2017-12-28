Logo


UPDATE: BODY OF DECEASED FEMALE IDENTIFIED AS GLASGOW WOMAN

on 12/28/2017

The woman found deceased in the parking lot of Elmore Realty this morning has been identified as 42 year old Kelly Sawyer, of Glasgow.  Sawyer’s address is listed on Oil City Road.

Glasgow Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of and unresponsive female in the parking lot around 6:40am.  Glasgow Police say foul play is suspected.

 

——————————————————————————————————————–

Glasgow Police say that the body of a white female was found in the parking lot of Elmore Realty on the corner of Oil City Road and West Main Street. The body has been transported to TJ Samson and we are currently awaiting further information.

