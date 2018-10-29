UPDATE-BOTH GLASGOW AND BARREN COUNTY WILL TRICK OR TREAT TUESDAY, CAVE CITY STAYS WEDNESDAY

on 10/29/2018 |

For the safety of the children, City of Glasgow Mayor Dick Doty has decided to move Glasgow 2018 Halloween Trick or Treat to Tuesday, October 30, 2018, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Weather for Tuesday, October 30th is going to be ideal for Trick or Treating with storms being forecasted for Wednesday.

Barren County Judge Executive,Micheal Hale, announced that Barren County will also move Trick Or Treating hours to Tuesday from 5-7:30pm. After speaking with Cave City officials, Hale added that Cave City would remain on Wednesday because of events that couldn’t be moved around.