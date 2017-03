UPDATE*** CANCELLATIONS AND RESCHEDULES – HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL ACTION FOR TUESDAY

***UPDATE***

Glasgow Middle School Scotties Baseball has been cancelled.

Glasgow High School Scotties Baseball and Lady Scotties softball game tonight has been rescheduled for tomorrow night, same time and same place.

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, 3/28

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…GLASGOW TRAVELS TO ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE; BARREN COUNTY HOSTS MONROE COUNTY; HART COUNTY WELCOMES GREEN COUNTY; EDMONSON COUNTY ENTERTAINS OWENSBORO APOLLO; AND METCALFE COUNTY GOES TO WAYNE COUNTY.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL…GLASGOW PLAYS AT ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE; BARREN COUNTY IS AT HOME AGAINST MONROE COUNTY; CAVERNA HOSTS BARDSTOWN; EDMONSON COUNTY VISITS BUTLER COUNTY; AND METCALFE COUNTY TRAVELS TO CASEY COUNTY.