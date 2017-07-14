Logo


**UPDATE: DETAILS RELEASED-DTF AND GPD INVESTIGATE ILLEGAL GAMBLING

on 07/14/2017 |

From the Barren River Drug Task Force:

On Thursday, 07/13/2017 at approximately 2:25 pm the Barren River Drug Task Force and the Glasgow Police Department executed search warrants at 200 Columbia Ave (Z-Mart), 114 Columbia Ave and 105 Central Ave in Glasgow in reference to a joint investigation between the Glasgow Police Department and the DTF on suspected illegal gambling and promoting gambling at these locations. The GPD had received reports of possible gambling and promoting gambling at these areas and the DTF had received reports of increased drug activity in the same surrounding areas. The joint investigation led to the execution of the three search warrants. Detectives recovered 11 gambling machines, a money counter, reciepts, cash and various other gambling related items. No arrests have been made at this time pending further investigation.

———————————————————————————————-
The Marathon on Columbia Avenue is considered a crime scene, however details about what exactly happened are not clear. Here is what we know as of now:

Glasgow Police have blocked off the entire parking lot of Z-Mart/Marathon on Columbia Avenue, including Ellison Avenue beside the store.
There is no eminent danger to the public and as far as we can tell, no violent crime committed.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is currently underway, being led by Glasgow Police and evidence is being gathered from the scene.

  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.