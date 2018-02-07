Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

**UPDATE: EARLY MORNING BURGLAR ROLLS OUT WITH ROLLED COINS

on 07/02/2018 |

**UPDATE:

While not confirmed through law enforcement, the U-Haul used in the burglary of ESB appears to have been stolen.

When it comes to what was taken from the bank, officials have not yet released any details.  WCLU News has learned that it seems the individual rolled out of the bank with only rolled coins.

_______________________

***UPDATE:

Burglary suspect was caught on tape.

The Glasgow Police Dept. needs your help in identifying a tall, slender type person driving a UHAUL  that was involved in burglary that took place at the Edmonton State Bank on West Main Street during the overnight/early morning hours.   If you can provide any information or leads, you are urged to contact the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-5151 or 270-651-6165

 

——————————————————————————————————————-

Local bank was hit in an early morning burglary.

GPD says the alarm sounded at the Edmonton State Bank early this morning and units arrived moments after.  It is unclear if the burglar(s) were able to take anything from the West Main Street branch. Details of the burglary have not been made public, as of now.

No employees were at the bank at the time of the burglary.  GPD is investigating and were still at the scene as of 8:30am.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “**UPDATE: EARLY MORNING BURGLAR ROLLS OUT WITH ROLLED COINS”

Please Leave a Reply

STUFF THE BUS IS COMING TO GLASGOW!

ON SATURDAY, JULY 7TH, STUFF THE BUS WILL BE AT SOUTHGATE HOUCHENS IGA! CLICK THE LOGO OR GO ONTO WCLU’S FACEBOOK TO FIND OUT MORE!

 


Person of the Day

STEVEN SLOAN

SPONSORED 

BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Special Statement

Issued:
7:18 PM CDT on July 02, 2018
Expires:
7:45 PM CDT on July 02, 2018
Partly Cloudy
Currently
81°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Monday 07/02 20%
High 94° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Tuesday 07/03 20%
High 90° / Low 73°
Mostly Cloudy
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wednesday 07/04 40%
High 95° / Low 72°
Chance of a Thunderstorm
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« July 2018 » loading...
S M T W T F S
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
Tue 03

Annual Concert on the Square

July 3 @ 7:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Sun 29

Sneed Family Singing at Holland Missionary Baptist Church

July 29 @ 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fri 24

Sneed Family Singing at River Park Center

August 24 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sat 25

Sneed Family Singing at Capital Arts Center

August 25 @ 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

WCLU-FM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

WCLU-AM PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE

 

© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.