UPDATE: EARLY MORNING BURGLAR ROLLS OUT WITH ROLLED COINS

on 07/02/2018 |

**UPDATE:

While not confirmed through law enforcement, the U-Haul used in the burglary of ESB appears to have been stolen.

When it comes to what was taken from the bank, officials have not yet released any details. WCLU News has learned that it seems the individual rolled out of the bank with only rolled coins.

_______________________

***UPDATE:

Burglary suspect was caught on tape.

The Glasgow Police Dept. needs your help in identifying a tall, slender type person driving a UHAUL that was involved in burglary that took place at the Edmonton State Bank on West Main Street during the overnight/early morning hours. If you can provide any information or leads, you are urged to contact the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-5151 or 270-651-6165

——————————————————————————————————————-

Local bank was hit in an early morning burglary.

GPD says the alarm sounded at the Edmonton State Bank early this morning and units arrived moments after. It is unclear if the burglar(s) were able to take anything from the West Main Street branch. Details of the burglary have not been made public, as of now.

No employees were at the bank at the time of the burglary. GPD is investigating and were still at the scene as of 8:30am.