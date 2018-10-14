Logo


UPDATE: 2 JUVENILES FOUND

on 10/14/2018 |

******* UPDATE: Sgt. Terry Flatt says both Roce and Ressa Capps have been found and are safe.******

The Glasgow Police Department is needing help in locating 2 missing juveniles. Roce Capps (age 12) is a white male, brown hair and brown eyes, 5 ft. 4 in. , 84 lbs. He was last seen wearing white clothing.

Ressa Capps is a white female, brown hair and brown eyes, 4 ft. 7in., 54 lbs. She was last seen wearing blue PJ Pants and a T-Shirt.

Both were last seen on 10-13-2018 at 11:00 p.m. at their home on Barrett Avenue in Glasgow Ky.

If you have any information or may have seen them please call the Glasgow Police Dept. at 270-651-6165 or 270-651-

