UPDATE*** FROM THE GLASGOW ELECTRIC PLANT BOARD

***UPDATE***

EPB has decided to postpone the update that was scheduled. There will be no service interruptions.

From the Glasgow EPB:

“On Wednesday, December 21, starting at 11:00 PM and lasting until Thursday morning at approximately 4:00 AM, the Glasgow EPB will be performing an upgrade to the core of the network which provides internet service to all of their internet customers. The EPB apologizes in advance for any problems that this upgrade may create, but it is necessary to make the EPB network more resilient and dependable in the face of rapidly growing data traffic, in addition to providing increased bandwidth and speed on their service. The network outages will be as short as possible, but there will be some sporadic blinks and slowness while performing this operation. Again, thank you to the Glasgow EPB internet customers for their cooperation and understanding during this upgrade.”