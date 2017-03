UPDATE*** TUESDAY’S BASEBALL / SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

***UPDATE***

Glasgow High School baseball game is cancelled

—————————————————————————————————

BASEBALL/SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

TUESDAY, 3/14

IN HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL TODAY…AFTER A COUPLE OF CANCELLATIONS LAST WEEK, THE GLASGOW SCOTTIES OPEN UP THEIR SEASON ON THE ROAD AT CENTRAL HARDIN; BARREN COUNTY HOSTS MARION COUNTY; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE PLAYS AT WARREN EAST; AND MONROE COUNTY VISITS GREENWOOD.

AND IN FAST PITCH SOFTBALL…BARREN COUNTY ENTERTAINS EDMONSON COUNTY; ALLEN COUNTY-SCOTTSVILLE GOES TO BOWLING GREEN; MONROE COUNTY IS AT HOME AGAINST RED BOILING SPRINGS, TENNESSEE; CAVERNA TRAVELS TO ADAIR COUNTY; AND HART COUNTY WELCOMES TAYLOR COUNTY.