Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

UPDATE: GPD RELEASE CAUSE OF DEATH IN SAWYER CASE

on 12/29/2017 |

Glasgow Police Lt. Jimmy Phelps has confirmed that the Medical Examiner’s Officer in Louisville has completed the autopsy of Ms. Kelly Sawyer, and has determined that the preliminary cause death was from Hypothermia.  Glasgow Police  are waiting on the toxicology results, and the investigation is still ongoing.  More information will be released as it becomes available. 

——————————————————————————————————————–

The woman found deceased in the parking lot of Elmore Realty this morning has been identified as 42 year old Kelly Sawyer, of Glasgow.  Sawyer’s address is listed on Oil City Road.

Glasgow Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of and unresponsive female in the parking lot around 6:40am.  Glasgow Police say foul play is suspected.

 

——————————————————————————————————————–

Glasgow Police say that the body of a white female was found in the parking lot of Elmore Realty on the corner of Oil City Road and West Main Street. The body has been transported to TJ Samson and we are currently awaiting further information.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “UPDATE: GPD RELEASE CAUSE OF DEATH IN SAWYER CASE”

Please Leave a Reply

 


Person of the Day

CHRISTOPHER GARMON

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS

Request a Person of the Day

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
29°
Overcast
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 12/30 0%
High 32° / Low 11°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Sunday 12/31 0%
High 22° / Low 7°
Partly Cloudy
Clear
Monday 01/01 0%
High 22° / Low 3°
Clear
Wunderground.com

Events Calendar

« December 2017 » loading...
S M T W T F S
26
27
28
29
30
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
1
2
3
4
5
6
Tue 09

CASA 101 Information Session

January 9 2018 @ 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Wed 10

Glasgow High School SBDM Council

January 10 2018 @ 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Wed 10

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

January 10 2018 @ 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Thu 18

Highland Elementary SBDM Council Meeting

January 18 2018 @ 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Wed 14

2017/18 Glasgow High School SBDM Council Meeting Schedule

February 14 2018 @ 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.