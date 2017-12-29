UPDATE: GPD RELEASE CAUSE OF DEATH IN SAWYER CASE

on 12/29/2017 |

Glasgow Police Lt. Jimmy Phelps has confirmed that the Medical Examiner’s Officer in Louisville has completed the autopsy of Ms. Kelly Sawyer, and has determined that the preliminary cause death was from Hypothermia. Glasgow Police are waiting on the toxicology results, and the investigation is still ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

The woman found deceased in the parking lot of Elmore Realty this morning has been identified as 42 year old Kelly Sawyer, of Glasgow. Sawyer’s address is listed on Oil City Road.

Glasgow Police responded to the scene after receiving a report of and unresponsive female in the parking lot around 6:40am. Glasgow Police say foul play is suspected.

Glasgow Police say that the body of a white female was found in the parking lot of Elmore Realty on the corner of Oil City Road and West Main Street. The body has been transported to TJ Samson and we are currently awaiting further information.