UPDATE: INMATE WHO WALKED OFF THE WORK CREW IS BACK IN CUSTODY

**UPDATE:

Taking the parkway proved to be an excellent choice for a Barren County Deputy and not so great for an escaped inmate.

27 year old Jessee James Cable was an inmate at the Barren County Detention Center and was part of the inmate work crew that was clearing litter from Park City-Glasgow Road. Around noon, Cable walked off after telling the deputy he needed to use the restroom. Initially Cable was believed to be headed to Bowling Green, where he is from. .

Cable had been an inmate at the Barren County Detention Center since September 15th of this year and had been sentenced for Domestic Violence 3rd or More Offense Within 5 years.

After getting the call reporting a man believed to be Cable walking on the parkway, Deputy Rodney Sponhouse headed that way around 5:00am. Deputy Sponhouse found Cable walking on the edge of the parkway took him into custody around 5:15. He is currently lodged in the BCDC.

Barren County Sheriff’s Office are attempting to locate an inmate that walked away from a Barren County Jail work crew today.

The inmate is 27 year old Jesse James Cable. Cable and is described as a white male, 5’5″ tall, approximately 150 pounds, with tattoos on both arms and hands. Cable was last seen in the area of Glasgow Park City Road and Stovall Road with no shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes. This is on the western side of Barren County, close to the Warren County line in the area of Glasgow Road.

If you have seen a male matching the description, please contact local law enforcement, immediately.