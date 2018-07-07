Logo


**UPDATE: KSP SAY MISSING LEBANON MAN HAS BEEN FOUND AND TAKEN INTO CUSTODY

on 07/07/2018

**UPDATE:

Kentucky State Police say that Shane Wright was located by Falmouth Police Department on July 6th, 2018 at 8:41 AM CST and arrested on outstanding warrants . Wright was lodged in the Pendelton County Jail.

——————————————————————————————————————-

Kentucky State Police are asking for help in locating a Lebanon man.

39 -year-old Shane Wright, is a 5’10” 286 pounds, white male with brown hair and blue eyes.  He was last seen when he checked himself out of Eastern State Hospital in Lexington on June 2, 2017.

Mr. Wright’s whereabouts are unknown. If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Kentucky State Police, Post 15 at 1-800-222-5555 or your local law enforcement agency.  Tpr. Daniel Forbis is investigating.

