Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

**UPDATE: KSP SAYS WEDNESDAY’S TRAIN FIRE WAS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED

on 08/10/2017 |

KY Emergency Management and Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a railroad crossing on US 31W near Campground Road, in the Bonnieville Community of Hart County, in reference to a reported fire contained inside a single engine of a passing train. WCLU News spoke with KSP Trooper Jeremy Hodges to get the details:

Due to hazardous materials in transport, located several cars away from the fire’s origin, Bonnieville Elementary school was evacuated prior to law enforcement arrival, for precautionary measures. Around noon yesterday, officials confirmed there was no public danger associated with the involved train, and the fire had been completely extinguished.

Kentucky Emergency Management was assisted by the Kentucky State Police, State Fire Marshall, Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County EMS, and the following Fire Departments: Munfordville Fire Department, Horse Cave Fire Department, Bonnieville Fire Department, and Priceville Fire Department.

Recent Posts

No Responses to “**UPDATE: KSP SAYS WEDNESDAY’S TRAIN FIRE WAS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED”

Please Leave a Reply

Beech Bend Park

 


Person of the Day

ISAAC HUTCHINSON
SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Mostly Cloudy
Currently
80°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Thursday 08/10 20%
High 84° / Low 67°
Partly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
Friday 08/11 20%
High 85° / Low 67°
Mostly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
Saturday 08/12 20%
High 85° / Low 63°
Partly Cloudy
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.