UPDATE: KSP SAYS WEDNESDAY’S TRAIN FIRE WAS QUICKLY EXTINGUISHED

08/10/2017

KY Emergency Management and Kentucky State Police, Post 3 Bowling Green responded to a railroad crossing on US 31W near Campground Road, in the Bonnieville Community of Hart County, in reference to a reported fire contained inside a single engine of a passing train. WCLU News spoke with KSP Trooper Jeremy Hodges to get the details:



Due to hazardous materials in transport, located several cars away from the fire’s origin, Bonnieville Elementary school was evacuated prior to law enforcement arrival, for precautionary measures. Around noon yesterday, officials confirmed there was no public danger associated with the involved train, and the fire had been completely extinguished.

Kentucky Emergency Management was assisted by the Kentucky State Police, State Fire Marshall, Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Hart County EMS, and the following Fire Departments: Munfordville Fire Department, Horse Cave Fire Department, Bonnieville Fire Department, and Priceville Fire Department.