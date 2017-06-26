Logo


UPDATE: MISSING GLASGOW WOMAN FOUND & SAFE; GPD CONFIRMS

on 06/26/2017
*******UPDATE*******

GPD Lt. Jimmy Phelps has confirmed that Peyton Fant has been FOUND!


BELOW-is the original Press Release. Lt. Phelps Confirmed with WCLU News that Fanta had been positively identified and located around 10:15pm Monday Evening.
The Glasgow Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing Glasgow Woman.

Peyton H. Fant a 24 Year Old White Female was last seen at Amneal Pharmaceuticals on Thursday June 22nd around 4:00 PM.  Ms. Fant was last seen driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala White in color, with Kentucky Registration Plate 882GFK.

Ms. Fant is entered into NCIC as Missing and Endangered. If you have any information please contact the Glasgow Police Department at 270-651-6165.

