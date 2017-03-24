UPDATE: WCLU NEWS AT THE SCENE OF 4 VEHICLE INJURY COLLISION

This morning a four vehicle injury collision shut down the area of South Green Street and the bypass for around an hour. Glasgow Police Lt. Jimmy Phelps confirmed that three individuals were transported by BMEMS to TJ Samson Hospital and one was flown by AirEvac to UofL for treatment.

While Lt. Jimmy Phelps with the Glasgow Police Department would not confirm any details about the accident, witnesses at the scene told WCLU News that one of the vehicles involved was traveling at a very high rate of speed down South Green Street moments before the crash.

WCLU News will release additional information as it is made available.