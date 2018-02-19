UPDATE: SCOTTSVILLE MAN CHARGED WITH MURDERING HIS GRANDPARENTS AND UNCLE

on 02/19/2018 |

On Monday morning at 10:23 a.m. (CST), KSP Post 3 dispatch received a call for service from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department requesting assistance with a death investigation. Sheriff’s Deputies had responded to 1139 Ray Pardue Road and found three deceased individuals outside the residence near a front door entrance. Troopers and Detectives from Post 3 responded and found that all three victims, later identified as Jimmy N. Siddens II (41), Jimmy Neal Siddens (73), and Helen Siddens (72), had sustained apparent gunshot injuries and were pronounced deceased by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Detectives with Post 3 processed the scene throughout the day, and were assisted by Detectives with both the Allen County Sheriff’s Department and Scottsville Police Department. At 6:19 p.m. (CST), Deputies with Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Department in Colorado located and detained Edward D. Siddens (28) of Scottsville, after a vehicle pursuit. Siddens was wanted for questioning regarding this investigation into the deaths of his biological grandparents and uncle.

At approximately 9:00 p.m. (CST) arrest warrants for Edward Siddens were issued by Allen Circuit Court for the following charges: 3 counts of Murder, Violation of Kentucky E.P.O / D.V.O., and Theft by unlawful taking (automobile.) Law Enforcement officials in Colorado arrested Siddens on the warrants. At the present time, Siddens remains lodged in the state of Colorado with extradition pending.

The case is being led by Detective Adam Morgan with KSP Post 3 and is ongoing. Detective Morgan was assisted by the Allen County Sheriff’s Department, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Scottsville Police Department, and Sedgwick County, CO Sheriff’s Department.

No further information is available for release at this time.

——————————————————————————————————————–

**UPDATE 2:45PM: Three people were found dead this morning in Allen County near the Fountain Run area. KSP has confirmed the three appear to have died from gunshot wounds.

While not confirmed by KSP, reports say that shortly after the shooting, an alert was given to be on the lookout for a silver/grey Ford full sized truck, possibly a F150 or F250. The suspect, according to the alert, is armed.

State Police are expected to send out a release by this evening.

——————————————————————————————————————–

In Allen County near Fountain Run state police are investigating the death of three individuals. The three appear to have died due to gunshot wounds, however, state police at this time are not confirming a triple homicide, It should be noted that due details surrounding the shooting and possible shooter Barren County Schools have been placed on soft lockdown. WCLU News Director Angela Briggs is following the story and working with KSP to release more details.