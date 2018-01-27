UPDATE**BCSO: GLASGOW WOMAN FACES MURDER CHARGE AFTER FATAL COLLISION

on 01/27/2018 |

Lee Ann Tarry was arrested by Deputy Joseph Ford and lodged in the Barren County Detention Center on one count of DUI and one count of Murder. Tarry’s court date is listed as 9am Monday morning.

At approximately 10:35pm Friday night, the BCSO responded to an injury accident on the Veterans Outer Loop at the intersection of Edmonton Road. Shanda N. Shockley 24 of Glasgow was operating a 2005 Chevrolet and was stopped at the red light traveling southbound. A 2013 white Cadillac operated by Lee Ann Tarry 47 also of Glasgow struck the rear of Shockley’s vehicle sending both vehicles through the intersection before coming to a stop. Tarry was transported by ambulance to the University of Louisville for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Shockely was transported to TJ Samson Hospital and was pronounced dead after arriving.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but alcohol is believed to be a factor (Tarry). Charges are expected to be filed. BCSO was assisted by the GPD, East Barren Fire Department and Barren County Emergency Management.