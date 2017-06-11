Logo


**UPDATE**CCPD: 13 YEAR OLD MISSING FROM CAVE CITY HAS BEEN FOUND

on 11/06/2017 |

The information came out last week from Cave City Police, that Cave City teen Anna Wood was missing. The 13 year old has now been found.
Wood had been last seen at her home on November 1st just after lunch. Through the investigation Officers with the Cave City Police Department received a lead which led to the location of missing juvenile Adrianna Wood and early yesterday morning, authorities in Nashville TN were able to find her.

19 year old Roberto Solis was also located with Wood, Solis was served with an active warrant for Kidnapping-minor and will be extradited. The Cave City Police Department was assisted in this investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigations, The National Center for missing and exploited children, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, La Vergne TN police department, Smyrna TN police department, and Nashville Metropolitan Police Department.
Solis is currently being held in the Hill Detention Center in Nashville on a $250,000 cash bond.

——————————————————————————————————ORIGINAL RELEASE:
From Cave City Police:
Missing Juvenile from Cave City.

Name: Adrianna Wood AKA Anna Wood
DOB: 11/03/2003
Age: 13

Last seen at her residence in Cave City on November 1st 2017 at around 1230 P.M. CST. Last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants with pink rose earrings. Anna is best described as being a white female, 5’6″ tall, weighs 100lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Anna, please contact the Cave City Police Department at 270-651-5151.

