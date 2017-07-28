Logo


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy
Navigation

**UPDATED**HORSE CAVE POLICE OFFICER/FORMER MONROE COUNTY DEPUTY INDICTED

on 07/28/2017 |

A former Monroe County Deputy Sheriff was charged this week by felony Information with wire fraud for devising a scheme to sell and/or give away surplus military property, obtained from a Department of Defense program, including a camper and ATV, announced United States Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr.

Larry Dale Martin, 34, of Glasgow, Kentucky, was charged Wednesday with a single  count of wire fraud. A date for his initial appearance and guilty plea has not been scheduled with the court.

Martin, while a Deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), coordinated the Department of Defense (DoD) 1033 Program and was responsible for making and submitting MCSO’s online DoD Program property requests.

The program authorized the DoD to transfer excess DoD property to law enforcement agencies for “bona fide law enforcement purposes that assist in their arrest and apprehension mission.” Under the terms of participation, the MCSO could dispose of or sell, for the MCSO’s benefit, most property obtained from the DoD 1033 Program, one year after it was received.

Between December 31, 2011, and 2014, Martin is charged with devising a scheme, by engaging in wire communications, to order property and arrange for pick-up of property from the Program, which Martin allegedly sold or gave away, for his own personal benefit or the benefit of others, without the knowledge of the MCSO. Property included an industrial ice maker, a 2005 Trail-Lite Dual Axle Camper, and a Kawasaki Mule ATV.

If convicted at trial, Martin  could have been sentenced to no more than 20 years in prison, fined $250,000 and served a three year period of supervised release.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney David Weiser and is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Kentucky Attorney General’s Public Integrity Unit.

——–***UPDATE***—————————————————–
While not confirmed by the Horse Cave Police Department, WCLU News has learned that as of this morning Martin was on duty as an officer with the department. It is unclear, at this time, what actions, if any, will be taken by the HCPD in regard to the charges.

The indictment of a person by a Federal Information is an accusation only and that person is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty

Recent Posts

Comments are closed.

Beech Bend Park

DollyWood


Person of the Day

Henry Acres
 

SPONSORED BY A LITTLE TASTE OF TEXAS
 

Request a Person of the Day

 

Weather Forecast

Overcast
Currently
81°
Overcast
Thunderstorm
Friday 07/28 80%
High 84° / Low 63°
Thunderstorm
Clear
Saturday 07/29 10%
High 81° / Low 57°
Clear
Clear
Sunday 07/30 10%
High 83° / Low 58°
Clear
Wunderground.com
© 2017. All Rights Reserved. Royse Radio, Inc.

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • Is it their birthday or anniversary? Are they retiring? Etc.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.